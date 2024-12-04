Ivory Coast's Dramatic Comeback Seals Top Spot in AFCON Group F

Ivory Coast staged a remarkable comeback in the Africa Cup of Nations, clinching a 3-2 victory over Gabon after being two goals down. The match, held in Marrakech, saw teenager Bazoumana Toure scoring the decisive goal in added time, ensuring the defending champions topped Group F.

The Ivorians finished with seven points from three games, edging ahead of Cameroon on goal difference. Gabon, already eliminated after losing their first two matches, initially led with goals from Guelor Kanga and Denis Bouanga. Their efforts were in vain as Ivory Coast's Jean-Philippe Krasso and Evann Guessand equalized the match.

Without their injured key player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Gabon struggled to maintain their advantage. Ivory Coast now looks forward to a Round of 16 clash against Burkina Faso next Tuesday, aiming to continue their title defense.