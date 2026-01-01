Rising Star Christian Kofane Shines in Cameroon's Comeback Victory

Teenage star Christian Kofane announced his arrival on the international stage on Wednesday by scoring the decisive goal in Cameroon's 2-1 comeback win against Mozambique at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The 19-year-old, affiliated with Bayer Leverkusen, delivered an impressive performance in what was only his second appearance for Cameroon. Initially staying in Germany to focus on his Bundesliga career, Kofane proved his talent with a spectacular goal in the 55th minute.

Mozambique initially led thanks to Geny Catamo's 23rd-minute strike. A bizarre own goal equalized the score before Kofane sealed Cameroon's victory. Cameroon, however, finished second in their group, setting up a match against South Africa, while Mozambique advanced as a third-placed finisher.