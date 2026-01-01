Left Menu

Rising Star Christian Kofane Shines in Cameroon's Comeback Victory

Teenage football sensation Christian Kofane scored a crucial goal to secure Cameroon's 2-1 victory over Mozambique at the Africa Cup of Nations. His performance in only his second appearance for Cameroon highlights his growing potential on the international stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-01-2026 02:55 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 02:55 IST
Teenage star Christian Kofane announced his arrival on the international stage on Wednesday by scoring the decisive goal in Cameroon's 2-1 comeback win against Mozambique at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The 19-year-old, affiliated with Bayer Leverkusen, delivered an impressive performance in what was only his second appearance for Cameroon. Initially staying in Germany to focus on his Bundesliga career, Kofane proved his talent with a spectacular goal in the 55th minute.

Mozambique initially led thanks to Geny Catamo's 23rd-minute strike. A bizarre own goal equalized the score before Kofane sealed Cameroon's victory. Cameroon, however, finished second in their group, setting up a match against South Africa, while Mozambique advanced as a third-placed finisher.

