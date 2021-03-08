Left Menu

Microsoft, FICCI launch whitepaper on inclusion of persons with disabilities

Microsoft in collaboration with industry body FICCI on Monday released a whitepaper underscoring the potential of technology in accelerating inclusive growth for India with a focus on enhancing accessibility for persons with disabilities (PwDs).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 18:04 IST
Microsoft, FICCI launch whitepaper on inclusion of persons with disabilities
Technology can serve as a great enabler and equaliser for persons with disabilities. Image Credit: ANI

Microsoft in collaboration with industry body FICCI on Monday released a whitepaper underscoring the potential of technology in accelerating inclusive growth for India with a focus on enhancing accessibility for persons with disabilities (PwDs). The paper titled 'Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities through Information and Communication Technology (ICT)' with knowledge support from social enterprise DEOC outlines the role of technologies like artificial intelligence in creating societies and economies that allow full and equal participation of all citizens.

Especially in a post-pandemic world, technology has served as a great enabler and equaliser for persons with disabilities, creating greater possibility of an inclusive workforce. Some of the key recommendations of the whitepaper include standards for public procurement for persons with disabilities, setting up an accessibility commission board, accessibility of product and services, online education and digital literacy.

It underscores the need for representation of PwDs in the workforce and consolidated efforts towards data collection for PwDs. In its recommendations, the paper also outlines the need for creating an ecosystem for assistive technology, a universal design institute and the formation of a sub-group on accessibility of ICT by the FICCI Task Force on Diversity and Inclusion.

Keshav Dhakad, Group Head and General Counsel, Microsoft India, said accessibility is not just a responsibility but also an opportunity. "When a culture of disability inclusion that powers accessibility is coupled with technology, it leads to breakthrough innovations. Investing in AI and other emerging technologies can improve the way persons with disabilities interact with and leverage technology in their daily lives -- how they access education, new skills or employment opportunities," he said.

Anna Roy, Senior Advisor at NITI Aayog, said the narrative should be about how technology could help us in achieving our goal of inclusivity. "Inclusivity is so important, and it is the Prime Minister's key agenda too. In the area of frontier technologies, AI is important. This report is a timely initiative." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-Why protests are shaking one of Africa's most stable democracies

Clashes between police and thousands of demonstrators protesting at the detention of Senegals most prominent opposition leader have killed at least five people since last week.Ousmane Sonko was indicted and released on bail under judicial s...

'Saina' was about to be shelved four times: Amole Gupte

Filmmaker Amole Gupte on Monday said he is relieved that his upcoming ambitious project Saina, a biopic on ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, is ready for a theatrical release after almost getting shelved multiple times in the past. The pro...

LPG price double in 7 yrs; tax collection on petrol, diesel jumps 459%: Pradhan

Price of domestic cooking gas, LPG has doubled to Rs 819 per cylinder in the last seven years while the increase in taxes on petrol and diesel has swelled collections by over 459 per cent, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday.In w...

Big matches drive us: Tuchel ahead of Everton clash

Ahead of the clash against Everton, Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel said that their opponents have a very strong squad while admitting that he relishes big matches. Everton are witnessing a very good form and enjoying a three-match winning...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021