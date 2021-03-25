Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares wobble in volatile trade as China tech selloff weighs

Asian equities bounced between gains and losses on Thursday as a selloff in Chinese technology shares due to concerns they will be de-listed from U.S. bourses and worries about a semiconductor shortage rattled some investors. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1%.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2021 09:09 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 08:25 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares wobble in volatile trade as China tech selloff weighs

Asian equities bounced between gains and losses on Thursday as a selloff in Chinese technology shares due to concerns they will be de-listed from U.S. bourses and worries about a semiconductor shortage rattled some investors.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1%. Hong Kong shares fell sharply at the open but then trimmed their losses to a 0.18% decline. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Xiaomi Corp, and Tencent Holdings all traded lower. Shares in China rose 0.08%.

Elsewhere, Japanese stocks rose 0.71% and Australian shares rose 0.24% as bargain hunters bought shares of consumer goods, real estate, and financial firms. U.S. stock futures rose 0.25%.

The U.S. securities regulator is rolling out measures that would kick foreign companies off U.S. stock exchanges if they do not comply with U.S. auditing standards and require them to disclose any government affiliations, which is widely expected to target Chinese companies. In addition, concerns about extended economic lockdowns in Europe, disruptions to the distribution of coronavirus vaccinations and potential U.S. tax hikes also weighed on investor sentiment.

"Rising interest rates, uncertainty of tax policy, concern over inflation all remain top of mind for investors. However, none of these themes speak to rising appetite for risk," said Peter Kenny of Kenny's Commentary LLC and Strategic Board Solutions LLC in Denver. "We are seeing last year's big gains underperform the broader market."

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.01%, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.01%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.55% as optimistic comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen failed to ease profit-taking in the tech sector. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 0.07%.

U.S. crude fell 1.45% to $60.29 per barrel, and Brent fell 1.21% to $63.64 a barrel, giving back some of the previous day's gains made after one of the world's largest container ships ran aground in the Suez Canal, blocking a vital shipping lane. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields rose to 1.6330% in Asian trade, supported by positive data on the U.S. manufacturing sector.

Investors have focused on the 10-year Treasury yield, pondering if there is room for long-term interest rates to run, said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management. "We know that the economy is primed to begin to really accelerate in the second quarter," Kelly said. "But we haven't seen that acceleration yet so that's what we're waiting for."

The dollar hit a fresh four-month high of $1.1804 per euro on Thursday as extended lockdowns and worries about the pace of vaccinations across Europe hobbled the common currency. Even Germany's reversal of a call for a strict lockdown over the Easter period was not able to help the euro.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Merkel to not initiate confidence vote in her govt after Easter shutdown debacle

Berlin Germany, March 25 ANISputnik German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she would not initiate a confidence vote in her government in the parliament over the situation around the coronavirus-linked Easter lockdown. In an embarrassing U-tur...

Samsung's HKMG-based DDR5 module delivers twice the speed of DDR4

South Korean technology giant Samsung on Thursday announced the expansion of its DDR5 DRAM memory portfolio with the industrys first 512GB DDR5 module, based on High-K Metal Gate HKMG process technology, for bandwidth-intensive advanced com...

Rugby-New Zealand look for Super inspiration for grounded juniors

New Zealand hope a domestic Super Rugby-style tournament for the countrys top youth players will pave the way to internationals against Australia and Pacific nations after cross-border competition at junior level was wiped out by COVID-19.W...

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 22,657 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 22,657 to 2,713,180, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.The reported death toll rose by 228 to 75,440, the tally showed. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021