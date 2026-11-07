NBA-Warriors' Porzingis stepping away from basketball to prioritize health 

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2026 05:40 IST | Created: 07-11-2026 05:40 IST
NBA-Warriors' Porzingis stepping away from basketball to prioritize health 

Golden State Warriors centre Kristaps Porzingis said on ​Friday he was stepping away from ​basketball to prioritize his health. The ‌Warriors ​previously said the 31-year-old Latvian would be sidelined indefinitely due to an undisclosed health issue before saying on October 21 ‌that he would not be with the team for “the immediate future.”

Porzingis, who helped the Boston Celtics to an NBA championship in 2024, revealed last year that he was diagnosed with ‌postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome. In a statement posted on social media on Friday, Porzingis said ‌his body has not responded the way he anticipated this season.

"I'm doing good, but I know what it takes, and I'm not where I want to be to perform at the level that I expect ⁠from ​myself," he said. "At this ⁠point, I've made the decision to prioritize my health and step away from the game I love." Porzingis, ⁠who was acquired by Golden State in a February trade, was away from the team for training ​camp and the start of the preseason, and has not played a game ⁠this season.

The 7-foot-2 centre signed a two-year, $40 million extension with the Warriors this summer. On Wednesday, ESPN reported ⁠that ​Golden State had been withholding payments to Porzingis while he remained away from the team. The Latvian said he will work with the team to "find a solution that ⁠makes sense".

Porzingis was drafted fourth overall in 2015 by the New York Knicks and spent ⁠three seasons with ⁠them before going on to play for the Dallas Mavericks, Washington Wizards, Celtics, Atlanta Hawks and Warriors. He averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds ‌and 2.5 assists ‌last season.

TRENDING

1
Marshall Islands Moves to Cut Public Costs as ADB Adds $11.7 Million in New Support

Marshall Islands Moves to Cut Public Costs as ADB Adds $11.7 Million in New ...

Marshall Islands
2
90 Million Displaced People Face Climate Threats Ahead of COP31, UNHCR Warns 

90 Million Displaced People Face Climate Threats Ahead of COP31, UNHCR Warns...

Turkey
3
Net-zero commitments remained largely intact in 2026, researchers say

Net-zero commitments remained largely intact in 2026, researchers say

Global
4
Golf-LIV Golf's last-ditch financing plan collapses, leaving scant assets in wind-down

Golf-LIV Golf's last-ditch financing plan collapses, leaving scant assets in...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Population Thresholds Under Scrutiny as World Bank Study Seeks Stability for Small Economies

Why South Korea's Falling Birth Rate Is Becoming a Major Challenge for Businesses and Government

Retirement at Risk: OECD Says $78 Trillion in Pension Assets Cannot Guarantee Financial Security

More People Are Using Banks in Latin America: Does That Mean Greater Prosperity?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026