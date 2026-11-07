​US President Donald ‌Trump and NASA ​on Friday touted plans for a new space and ‌aeronautics industry conference in the United States intended to surpass major air shows in other countries.

The event, called CapeWeek ‌and slated to be held at Kennedy Space ‌Center in Florida, will start in two years, Trump said in a speech. CapeWeek's inception was billed as an ⁠alternative ​to similar gatherings ⁠abroad, and comes after the White House in September urged ⁠space companies to avoid attending a high-profile global space summit ​that month in Paris organized by French President ⁠Emmanuel Macron. The new US show is aimed at promoting ⁠American ​power in space and aeronautics and attracting global business. It would add to a busy lineup ⁠of global aviation industry conferences that include massive shows in ⁠Paris, ⁠Farnborough, England, and Dubai, which attract thousands of executives, government officials and engineers.