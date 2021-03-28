Hauliers arriving in England for more than 2 days will need COVID-19 tests

Hauliers arriving in England for more than 2 days will need COVID-19 testsReuters | London | Updated: 28-03-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 15:43 IST
Lorry drivers arriving in England from outside Britain and Ireland from April 6 will need to take a COVID-19 test within 48 hours and one every 72 hours afterwards, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Sunday.
"This is to ensure we keep track of any future coronavirus variants of concern," he wrote on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
