France, EU close to a deal on Air France bailout-minister

France and the European Union are close to a deal on a bailout for Air France, which like other carriers has been hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday,

"We are nearing a deal...It is a matter days," Le Maire told France Info radio, adding there could be counterparties to ensure fair competition.

