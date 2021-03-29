France, EU close to a deal on Air France bailout-minister

France, EU close to a deal on Air France bailout-ministerReuters | Paris | Updated: 29-03-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 12:32 IST
France and the European Union are close to a deal on a bailout for Air France, which like other carriers has been hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday,
"We are nearing a deal...It is a matter days," Le Maire told France Info radio, adding there could be counterparties to ensure fair competition.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Le Maire
- European Union
- France
- France Info
- Air France
- Bruno Le Maire
ALSO READ
France reports 26,343 new COVID-19 cases
Fireman in south of France suspend use of AstraZeneca COVID shot - media
France reports 4,219 people in intensive care with coronavirus
WRAPUP 6-Germany, Italy, France suspend AstraZeneca shots amid safety fears, disrupting EU vaccinations
WRAPUP 4-Germany, Italy, France hit pause on AstraZeneca amid safety fears, disrupting EU shots