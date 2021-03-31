Tech, Asia-tilted Dutch AEX index hits all-time high after two decades

Tech, Asia-tilted Dutch AEX index hits all-time high after two decadesReuters | Updated: 31-03-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 15:47 IST
Amsterdam's blue chip AEX index hit an all-time high of 703.29 on Wednesday, its first peak in two decades, as technology and Asia-oriented shares gained after a long retreat of bank and insurer valuations. The index, which is derived from the largest 25 companies on Euronext Amsterdam by market capitalization and float size, last hit a record, at 703.18, on Sept. 5, 2000, amid the telecommunications and internet bubble.
