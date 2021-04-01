All-New vivo X60 Series Registers More Than 200% Pre-Book Orders Compared to Previous Generation

Left Menu

NEW DELHI, India, March 31, 2021 PRNewswire -- Clocks more than 200 pre-bookings from mainline channels All three variants to go sale starting April 2nd, 2021 pan India vivo, the innovative global smartphone brand, today announced that the newly launched X60 flagship series has received an overwhelming response from customers breaking all previous records.

NEW DELHI, India, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clocks more than 200% pre-bookings from mainline channels All three variants to go sale starting April 2nd, 2021 pan India Vivo, the innovative global smartphone brand, today announced that the newly launched X60 flagship series has received an overwhelming response from customers breaking all previous records. Till March 30th, 2021, the X60 series which includes X60, X60Pro and X60Pro+, have received more than 200% pre-bookings when compared to the last year's X50 series.

Expressing excitement on this response, Nipun Marya, Director-Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said, ''We are delighted to witness this overwhelming response to our latest X60 series. It is a testimony to our relentless focus on a customer-centric approach and commitment towards making best-in-class products with industry-first features for consumers' evolving needs.

''With its premium design, upgraded gimbal camera setup and 8 series Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset for ultimate performance, we are confident that the X60 series will delight Indian consumers. We are committed to offering the best for the Indian consumers and thankful to our fans who have been reposing trust in us, and we shall continue to deliver meaningful innovations in the future With sales starting from 2nd April, we are positive that all the variants of the X60 series will become flagships in their respective segments.'' The first Vivo smartphone to be co-engineered with the iconic brand, the X60 series 5G integrates the user-oriented innovation of Vivo and the outstanding expertise in mobile imaging of ZEISS to culminate outstanding software and hardware capabilities. The combined best-in-class optical lenses, sensors, image processing algorithms and diverse multi-modal features allow users to enjoy camera technologies that were previously only limited to professional photographers. The Vivo X60 series runs on the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series 5G Mobile Platform that promises to deliver an unmatched lag-free experience.

The X60 Pro+ comes with a premium soft vegan leather wrap in a stunning Emperor Blue color, whereas X60Pro and X60 variant will be available in two stunning color options- Midnight Black and Shimmer Blue. Priced at INR 37,990 (X60 8+128GB), INR 41,990 (X60 12+256GB), INR 49,990 (X60 Pro 12+256GB) and INR 69,990 (X60 Pro+ 12+256GB) all four variants will be available starting 2nd April 2021 on Vivo India E-store, Amazon.in, Flipkart, and other major e-commerce websites along with offline partner retail stores across India.

As part of Vivo's commitment to 'Make in India', the Vivo X60 series is being manufactured at the Greater Noida facility that employees more than 10,000 men and women ensuring all Vivo devices sold in India are made by fellow Indians.

About Vivo India: Vivo, a premium global smartphone brand, entered India in late 2014, Vivo has established itself as one of the top smartphone brands in India. Manufacturing in Greater Noida, the company has a robust distribution network across the country both online and offline, catering the best in class quality services to approximately 550 cities, in 27 states and 5 union territories backed by more than 600 service centers in India. The organization is dedicated to the pursuit of perfection and is continuously creating surprises for users through constant innovation. Through smartphones, Vivo offers users a professional-grade photography solution, taking mobile photography to the level of an art form, witnessing, and recording all of life's beautiful moments.

