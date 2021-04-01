Left Menu

Sensex spurts over 390 pts in early trade on wide-spread buying

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2021 10:17 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 09:59 IST
Sensex spurts over 390 pts in early trade on wide-spread buying

Equity benchmark Sensex rebounded over 390 points to surpass the 49,900-level in opening deals on Thursday, supported by across-the-board buying by participants amid positive global cues.

Starting off on a positive note, the 30-share index swung 434 points on the higher side before easing some gains. It was quoted higher by 391.14 points or 0.79 per cent at 49,900.29.

Likewise, the NSE Nifty advanced by 113.55 points or 0.77 per cent at 14,804.25.

On the Sensex chart, HCL Tech emerged as the top gainer with over 2.61 per cent rise, followed by Titan, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Bajaj Auto and NTPC.

Barring Nestle, ITC, HDFC Bank and HUL, all shares traded in the green.

On Wednesday, the Sensex had ended lower by 627.43 points or 1.25 per cent at 49,509.15; while the broader NSE Nifty slumped 154.40 points or 1.04 per cent to close at 14,690.70.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.93 per cent lower at USD 62.98 per barrel.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses were trading with gains as the announcement of the US infrastructure stimulus plan boosted investor sentiment globally.

Foreign investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,685.91 crore in the Indian markets on Wednesday, exchange data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Wall Street ticks higher, led by tech and smaller stocks

US stocks are rising in afternoon trading Wednesday, as investors wait to hear the details about Washingtons next mammoth push for the economy.The SP 500 was up 0.8per cent, ahead of a speech later in the day where President Joe Biden is ex...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Big tech lifts equities as Biden rebuilding plan in focus

The dollar hit a one-year high versus the yen as technology stocks led Wall Street and a key gauge of global equities higher on Wednesday, ahead of an announcement by President Joe Biden of a multitrillion-dollar plan to rebuild Americas in...

Taiwan, Palau launch coronavirus travel bubble

Taiwan and the tiny Pacific island nation of Palau launched a coronavirus travel bubble Thursday to promote tourism, in recognition of their success in stamping out the pandemic locally. Passengers must take a polymerase chain reaction test...

Detectives find cause of Tiger Woods crash but won't reveal

The Los Angeles County sheriff says detectives have determined what caused Tiger Woods to crash his SUV last month in Southern California but would not release details, citing unspecified privacy concerns for the golf star.Woods suffered se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021