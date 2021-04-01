Left Menu

Toyota Kirloskar sells 15,001 units in March, its highest dispatch during March in 8 yrs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 10:41 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 10:41 IST
Toyota Kirloskar sells 15,001 units in March, its highest dispatch during March in 8 yrs

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday said it sold a total of 15,001 units in March, registering the highest ever domestic sales in the month of March since 2013.

The automaker had sold 7,023 units in March 2020, amid a nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In February this year, the company had reported wholesales of 14,075 units.

''We have been able to sustain the growth momentum as we closed the last quarter registering a 73 per cent growth in domestic sales, when compared to the sales in the corresponding period last year (January-March 2020). In fact, last month witnessed the highest ever domestic sales in the month of March since 2013,'' TKM Senior Vice President Naveen Soni said in a statement.

The company's sales performance in the last quarter proved to be better than the sales in the festive season of the third quarter (October- December 2021), he added.

''The demand for personal mobility still continues to grow as we witness a surge in both enquiries and customer orders thereby registering a 7 per cent growth in domestic sales in March 2021 when compared to the sales in February 2021,'' Soni noted.

This reiterates the popularity of the brand amidst customers which has been further enhanced by the two new recent launches of the new Innova Crysta and the New Fortuner, as well as the Legender, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500 hits record high ahead of Biden's spending plan outline

Technology shares helped the SP 500 rise to a record high on Wednesday, as investors awaited details on President Joe Bidens massive infrastructure plan, while Wall Street was set to wrap up its fourth straight quarterly gain.The 3 trillion...

Wall Street ticks higher, led by tech and smaller stocks

US stocks are rising in afternoon trading Wednesday, as investors wait to hear the details about Washingtons next mammoth push for the economy.The SP 500 was up 0.8per cent, ahead of a speech later in the day where President Joe Biden is ex...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Big tech lifts equities as Biden rebuilding plan in focus

The dollar hit a one-year high versus the yen as technology stocks led Wall Street and a key gauge of global equities higher on Wednesday, ahead of an announcement by President Joe Biden of a multitrillion-dollar plan to rebuild Americas in...

Taiwan, Palau launch coronavirus travel bubble

Taiwan and the tiny Pacific island nation of Palau launched a coronavirus travel bubble Thursday to promote tourism, in recognition of their success in stamping out the pandemic locally. Passengers must take a polymerase chain reaction test...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021