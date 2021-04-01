Triumph Motorcycles drives in updated Bonneville bike range in India

Left Menu

British premium motorcycle maker Triumph Motorcycles on Thursday said it has launched an updated range of Bonneville bikes in India, priced between Rs 7.95 lakh and Rs 11.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Street Twin is priced at Rs 7.95 lakh, Street Twin Gold Line is tagged at Rs 8.25 lakh, Bonneville T120 and Bonneville T120 Black at Rs 10.65 lakh each, Bonneville T100 at Rs 9.29 lakh while Bonneville Speedmaster at Rs 11.75 lakh.

All the models in the 2021 Bonneville range are BS-VI compliant.

''The modern classics (Bonneville range) are very important to our portfolio as they contribute around 50 per cent of our overall sales. Today we launch the first set of 2021 Bonneville's in India and we have plans to further strengthen the range in the coming days,'' Triumph Motorcycles India Business Head Shoeb Farooq said in a statement.

Also, for the first time the company is bringing a special edition within the modern classic range to India with the Street Twin Gold Line Edition, he added.

''Only 30 Street Twin Gold Line Edition bikes will be available in India out of the 1,000 being produced globally. This is one of the five special editions that we will be launching in India in 2021 across the range,'' Farooq noted.

