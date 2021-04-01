Left Menu

Hyundai dispatches 64,621 units in March

Hyundai Motor India on Thursday said it sold a total of 64,621 units in March.The automajor had dispatched 32,279 units in the same month last year.The companys domestic sales last month stood at 52,600 units.It had dispatched 26,300 units in March 2020 amid disruptions in sale and production activities.Exports last month stood at 12,021 units.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 13:26 IST
Hyundai dispatches 64,621 units in March

Hyundai Motor India on Thursday said it sold a total of 64,621 units in March.

The automajor had dispatched 32,279 units in the same month last year.

The company's domestic sales last month stood at 52,600 units.

It had dispatched 26,300 units in March 2020 amid disruptions in sale and production activities.

Exports last month stood at 12,021 units. The company had shipped 5,979 units in March 2020.

''With cumulative sales of 64,621 units in March 2021, the company has built further on the sales momentum achieved over the last few months. This performance has been backed by our super performer brands such as the -- Creta, Venue, Verna, Nios and the all-new i20,'' Hyundai Motor India Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg said in a statement.

Adding to the already strong portfolio of SUVs, the upcoming seven seater Alcazar will further set a new paradigm in the segment, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN experts alarmed at CAR's use of private military and close contacts with peacekeepers

A group of UN experts today expressed alarm at the increased recruitment and use of private military and foreign security contractors by the Government of Central African Republic and their close contacts with UN peacekeepers.The Working Gr...

Guar gum futures fall on low demand

Guar gum prices on Thursday fell Rs 23 to Rs 5,777 per five quintal in futures market as traders offloaded their holdings in line with weak trend at spot market.On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for April delivery...

Bangladesh bowls in rain-shortened Twenty20 vs New Zealand

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl Thursday in the third Twenty20 cricket international against New Zealand, reduced to 10 overs a side by rain.The toss was finally made at almost 9 p.m., two hours after the scheduled start after a...

Govt proposes to establish alternate funding, increase assistance in new Rare Disease Policy Draft

The new Rare Disease Policy Draft Report of the government has proposed establishment of alternate funding through voluntary crowd funding and corporate funding, and increase in assistance for patients needing one time treatment from Rs 15 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021