Left Menu

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks hit one-week high on recovery hopes, FX on back foot

A basket of emerging market equities jumped about 1.1% to a one-week high as data from Asia, Russia and Turkey showed a pickup in factory activity last month, although rising costs are creating new challenges for businesses. The MSCI index of emerging market currencies , on the other hand, was down 0.1% by 0730 GMT after ending Wednesday with its steepest monthly fall since the global financial market meltdown in March 2020.

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 13:27 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks hit one-week high on recovery hopes, FX on back foot

Emerging market stocks began the second quarter with strong gains on Thursday as data signalled a steady global economic recovery from a coronavirus-driven recession, while currencies eased under pressure from a firmer dollar. A basket of emerging market equities jumped about 1.1% to a one-week high as data from Asia, Russia and Turkey showed a pickup in factory activity last month, although rising costs are creating new challenges for businesses.

The MSCI index of emerging market currencies , on the other hand, was down 0.1% by 0730 GMT after ending Wednesday with its steepest monthly fall since the global financial market meltdown in March 2020. Stocks and currencies in the developing world have been hammered this year as expectations that a U.S. economic recovery would outpace that of other developed countries have sent U.S. bond yields to one-year highs and powered the dollar.

A recent Reuters poll found emerging market currencies would pare only some of their recent losses over the coming year, adding that another sell-off was likely in the next three months on the back of the so-called U.S. "reflation trade". The South African rand, one of the highest-yielding currencies in emerging markets, rose another 0.2% against the dollar a day after strong domestic trade data helped it firm about 1%.

"The strong goods trade balance reflects a cyclical recovery in commodity prices across the world and subdued demand for imports in the domestic economy due to the aftermath of the COVID-19 shock and aggressive fiscal consolidation plans," Credit Suisse analyst Alexey Pogorelov said. "A robust external balance is one reason behind the rand's resilience to higher global yields and portfolio outflows."

The Turkish lira firmed 0.8% as data showed manufacturing activity grew in March as new orders began to improve, while growth in output and employment continued in the sector. A shock central bank overhaul sent the lira crashing 10% last month, exacerbating fears of higher inflation. A Reuters poll on Wednesday found inflation is expected to have jumped to 16.11% in March, rising for a sixth straight month.

Weekly data on Turkey's forex reserves is due at 1130 GMT. The oil-linked Russian rouble fell 0.2% ahead of a meeting of OPEC and its allies later on Thursday to decide on maintaining production cuts amid a resurgence in COVID-19 infections in some regions.

Although market participants expect OPEC to maintain the status quo on production cuts, that could still support oil prices and the rouble, said Antje Praefcke, FX analyst at Commerzbank. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2021, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2021, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bulgaria's ruling GERB extends lead ahead of Sunday's vote, COVID could hit turnout

Bulgarias ruling centre-right GERB party has extended its lead over the opposition Socialists ahead of Sundays parliamentary election but is set to fall short of a majority as smaller parties win seats, an opinion poll published on Thursday...

From Naxal-hit Malkangiri to Puri beach, budding sand artist sculpts success story

From a remote village in Naxal-hit Malkangiri district to the world-famous beach in Puri, 24-year-old budding sand artist Muka Kabasi is making waves with his creations.Born and brought up in a farming family with limited resources to make ...

'Familial terrorism': How personal ties link suicide bombings in Southeast Asia

As the rain teemed down and guests feasted on chicken curry, Muhammad Lukman married his burqa-clad bride in a late night ceremony at the home of Rizaldi, the head of their Islamic prayer group, on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi.Guests w...

UN experts alarmed at CAR's use of private military and close contacts with peacekeepers

A group of UN experts today expressed alarm at the increased recruitment and use of private military and foreign security contractors by the Government of Central African Republic and their close contacts with UN peacekeepers.The Working Gr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021