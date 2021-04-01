Nickel futures slide on tepid demand

Nickel prices fell 0.38 per cent to Rs 1179.60 per kg in futures trade on Thursday after participants offloaded their positions amid weak demand in spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for April delivery traded lower by Rs 4.50, or 0.38 per cent, to Rs 1179.60 per kg with a business turnover of 1,658 lots.

Analysts said subdued demand in the spot market mainly led to the fall in nickel futures prices.

