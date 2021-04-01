Coriander futures rise on spot demand

Coriander prices on Thursday rose Rs 24 to Rs 7,128 per quintal in futures trade as speculators widened their holdings tracking firm trend at the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander for April delivery went up Rs 24, or 0.34 per cent, to Rs 7,128 per quintal with an open interest of 4,465 lots.

A firm trend in spot market and restricted supplies from producing regions pushed up coriander prices here, market analysts said.

For delivery in May, the price went down Rs 26, or 0.36 per cent, to Rs 7,162 per quintal with an open interest of 4,550 lots.

