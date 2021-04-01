Eicher Motors' VECV logs sales of 7,037 units in March

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 14:23 IST
Eicher Motors on Thursday reported total sales of 7,037 units for its unlisted subsidiary VE Commercial Vehicles(VECV) in March 2021.

VECV had sold total 1,499 units of commercial vehicles in March last year when COVID-19 induced lockdown affected sales.

Eicher branded trucks and buses registered total sales of 6,870 units in March this year. They were at 1,476 units in the same month last year, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Domestic sales of Eicher trucks and buses last month were at 6,054 units as against 1,409 units in the same month of 2020, it added.

Exports of Eicher trucks and buses were at 816 units last month. They were at 67 units in the year-ago period.

Total sales of Volvo trucks and buses in March 2021 were at 167 units as against 23 units in the same month last year, the filing said.

