Left Menu

Getting rid of the menu, making conversations better with technology

As customers spend increasingly more time on their mobile apps, curating an effortless mobile experience that seamlessly blends into the overall channel mix has become critical to winning a greater share in the market.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 01-04-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 14:40 IST
Getting rid of the menu, making conversations better with technology
Avijit Biswas, Co-founder and CEO, Bayestree. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): As customers spend increasingly more time on their mobile apps, curating an effortless mobile experience that seamlessly blends into the overall channel mix has become critical to winning a greater share in the market. Whether we look at the B2B ecosystem or B2C, service-intensive industries have managed to accessorize their principal and latent services alike through their mobile apps.

However, what remains to be done, is making these services accessible to the customer - accessible in the same manner as the fingerprint scanners that have managed to eliminate the need to key-in passwords and pins to unlock our mobiles. While companies are rushing to create and unload their services onto their mobile apps, the customer is often left at crossroads without signboards - hunting through menus hidden within menus. In the process of discovering a service, how many times are we left decoding the basis of categorization that is at play in this design - that fails to obliterate doubts in discerning customers' minds.

Maybe the sales and revenue analytics took the statistics too far, and masked usability under the umbrella of add-on service. How many times have we walked the support menu top to bottom and then back to top again - searching for the elusive reason that got us there in the first place? Did someone check the drivers behind the cases created on the CRM? Or is the analysis too focused on the top 10 and the rest are caught in the proverbial pareto trap.

Remember the first time you reached out to the app of a service provider when you needed something different? If you have forgotten it may be worth observing a first time swimming through the category-decoding game that nearly every app plays thru this menu. Why can't I just write in free text that I need last month's account statement or I would like to add my daughter as a beneficiary under IMPS? Dismal app experience has led new-gen users hunting for neobanks that sell a seamless digital experience in many countries and we may not be very far behind. However, banking isn't in the spotlight alone - there are close contenders from the telecom industry too, where the appification of services has caused users to spend significant time in figuring out service request options hidden inside complicated multi-menus that earlier took a mere phone call to the service desk.

The online retail experience deserves a mention too. Surely there could be more intelligent responses than 'Couldn't find what you were looking for'. Netflix never accepts that they do not have what we are looking for and instead recommends what Netflix believes are 'similar' ones. Just think about how many times we managed to spot the page that we wanted to access through a sitemap? Moreover, an app-map seems to beat the concept of appifying altogether. Clearly, the sitemap-inspired app-map is a poor cousin to the physical maps in the shopping malls.

But the pressing question remains - how can the customer find their way out without losing patience - or worse, their mind - in the process of finding the password change option for the router at their home, their usage report, or the menu that allowed them to alter some account setting on your app? Perhaps the menus aren't as big a problem as the category-decoding that forms the precursor to successfully finding that damned option on the mobile app! Menus are here to stay, and if your business is thriving, then get bigger. What's needed, however, is that help-desk that effortlessly directed you to the fine dining outlet outside the food court in that shopping mall.

Now, imagine a voice-powered intelligent search that could list the menu option that your customer was frantically looking for, as they spoke while their other hand was looking for a charger in their bag, or keying the pin at the ATM, or frantically unpacking their dinner after a busy day! If there 39 menu options then all that's needed is a powerful AI capability that can decode free text (and maybe even emojis and mixed language expressions) and route the user to one of those.

Biologically, mobile engagement comes at a cost for homo sapiens - it's time that businesses valued it so, rather than tracking engagement by counting the minutes that customers spend on apps - maybe they were cursing the design and simultaneously looking at a competing service that claimed to solve exactly the same problem. Plugging in the right machine learning technology (it's available already and should require no coding at all) could do the trick. Until then I am going back to John Buchan's 1915 classic and I am sure Netflix will offer 'Titles related to' and never say 'Couldn't find what you were looking for'.

This article is written by Avijit Biswas, Co-founder and CEO, Bayestree This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Black clover Chapter 288: Asta & Nacht will fight against twin devils

The Japanese manga Black Clover Chapter 288 is coming next week without any break. Fans are ardently waiting to know about Asta. He has already proved himself as a good warrior in the Black Bulls.Black clover Chapter 288 will get more inter...

Kerala: JP Nadda asks voters to send away 'scamsters' LDF-UDF

Days before assembly elections on April 6, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP national President JP Nadda on Thursday linked Left Democratic Front LDF with Gold Scam in Kerala and United Democratic Front UDF with Solar scam, and termed both allian...

Haryana Tennis to host two USD 25,000 ITF women's events in Jhajjar

After successfully hosting the pending 2020 Nationals, the state of Haryana is now gearing up to host two back-to-back USD 25000 ITF womens events a few weeks from now.The two events will be played on the clay courts of the Joygaon Academy ...

ANALYSIS-Brazil's Bolsonaro seeks police support before elections with reshuffle

President Jair Bolsonaro rattled Brazilian politics and irked military commanders with a major cabinet reshuffle this week but one powerful constituency is thrilled the police have one of their own running the Justice Ministry.By picking a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021