Left Menu

US STOCKS-Futures rise as tech stocks gain ahead of weekly jobless claims data

U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday as technology shares, led by chipmakers, gained following an upbeat earnings outlook by Micron, while investors awaited weekly jobless claims data to gauge the pace of a recovery in the labor market. Micron Technology Inc rose 4.3% after the chipmaker forecast fiscal third-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates due to higher demand for memory chips, thanks to 5G smartphones and artificial intelligence software.

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 16:27 IST
US STOCKS-Futures rise as tech stocks gain ahead of weekly jobless claims data

U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday as technology shares, led by chipmakers, gained following an upbeat earnings outlook by Micron, while investors awaited weekly jobless claims data to gauge the pace of a recovery in the labor market.

Micron Technology Inc rose 4.3% after the chipmaker forecast fiscal third-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates due to higher demand for memory chips, thanks to 5G smartphones and artificial intelligence software. U.S.-listed shares of rival Taiwan Semiconductor added 2.3% on its plan to invest $100 billion over the next three years to meet the rising chip demand.

Nasdaq 100 futures jumped 0.9% as "high flying" stocks including Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc and Apple Inc added between 0.6% and 1.1% after underperforming last month on concerns over elevated valuations. The S&P 500 hit a new intraday high, but stopped short of touching 4,000 points for the first time on Wednesday as President Joe Biden's unveiled a $2 trillion-plus plan to rebuild the world's largest economy.

Biden's "American Jobs Plan" would put corporate America on the hook for the tab as the government creates millions of jobs building infrastructure, such as roads, tackles climate change and boosts human services like care for the elderly. Meanwhile, official data is likely to show that the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits slipped last week. It comes ahead of the closely-watched monthly jobs report on Friday that could show U.S. economy added 647,000 jobs last month after February's 379,000 rise.

U.S. stock markets will be shut on Good Friday. At 06:38 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 3 points, or 0.01%, S&P 500 E-minis were up 10 points, or 0.25% and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 110.75 points, or 0.85%.

Johnson & Johnson slipped 1.1% premarket after the drugmaker said it had found a problem with a batch of the drug substance for its COVID-19 vaccine being produced by Emergent Biosolutions. Uber Technologies Inc rose nearly 2% after Jefferies began coverage on the ride-hailing company's shares with "buy" and said the company could be profitable soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Megan Thee Stallion, other stars to perform at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

As the world struggles with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which brings a fresh supply of stress every day, we all need an escape, and whats better than a music festival with a star-studded lineup As per People magazine, the Bonnaroo Mus...

Belgium to take on Greece to warm up for Euro 2020

Belgium will take on Greece in June in a friendly game as part of its preparations for the European Championship.The match will take place on June 3 at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels. The team coached by Roberto Martinez was already ...

WLP announces expansion in India, adds Hyderabad as second hub

World Logistics Passport WLP, an initiative which aims at increasing trading opportunities between emerging markets, on Thursday announced its expansion in India, adding Hyderabad as its second hub and partnering with two GMR groups subsidi...

Trujet garners 49 per cent FDI to expand its operations

Hyderabad Telangana India, April 1 ANIPRNewswire The only successful operator in UDAN routes, Trujet, garnered 49 per cent Foreign Direct Investment FDI to expand its operations. New York-based INTERUPS Inc. came forward to take a 49 per ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021