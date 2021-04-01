Left Menu

Tata Steel shares jump over 6 pc; m-cap gains Rs 5,478 cr

Shares of Tata Steel on Thursday jumped over 6 per cent after Moodys Investors Service said it has changed its outlook for the company to stable from negative.The stock gained 6.27 per cent to close at Rs 862.85 on the BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 17:48 IST
Tata Steel shares jump over 6 pc; m-cap gains Rs 5,478 cr

Shares of Tata Steel on Thursday jumped over 6 per cent after Moody's Investors Service said it has changed its outlook for the company to stable from negative.

The stock gained 6.27 per cent to close at Rs 862.85 on the BSE. During the day, it rose by 6.98 per cent to Rs 868.65 -- its one-year high.

On the NSE, it gained 5.79 per cent to close at Rs 858.90.

The company's market valuation rose by Rs 5,478.57 crore to reach Rs 1,03,247.57 crore on the BSE. In traded volume terms, 24.23 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 3.68 crore units at the NSE during the day.

The rating agency said it ''has changed the outlook on Tata Steel Ltd to stable from negative''.

Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer Kaustubh Chaubal said, ''The rating affirmation and outlook change to stable are driven by a solid recovery in Tata Steel's operations in the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2021. We believe the company will sustain the improvement over the next 12-18 months''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India moves to deport Rohingya girl to Myanmar, draws criticism

A 14-year-old Rohingya Muslim girl has been taken to a border town in northeastern India for deportation to Myanmar, police officials said on Thursday, as the U.N. refugee agency and rights groups pressed New Delhi to halt the process.Tens ...

Poland's Mabion aims to produce Novavax vaccine for Europe from Q3

Polands Mabion aims to start production of U.S. firm Novavaxs coronavirus vaccine for Europe from the third quarter, representatives of the biotechnology company said. Mabion and Novavax last month signed a framework deal on the transfer of...

Ahead of Assembly polls in Kerala, Nadda meets Mata Amritanandamayi, receives blessings

With less than a week left for the Assembly polls in Kerala, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP national president JP Nadda on Thursday met spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi and received her blessings. Received the blessings of Mata Amritananda...

Pakistan will look to play modern-day cricket in South Africa: Babar

Pakistan will adopt a modern day approach in the upcoming ODI series against South Africa and look to put 300 plus totals by finishing with a flourish, captain Babar Azam said on Thursday.Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20Is against...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021