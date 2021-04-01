Left Menu

Egypt received 500,000 tourists in January-March 2021 -official

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 01-04-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 17:57 IST
Egypt received 500,000 tourists in January-March 2021 -official
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Egypt received 500,000 tourists in the first three months of 2021 and earned tourism revenues of between $600 million and $800 million, deputy tourism minister Ghada Shalabi told Sky News Arabia on Thursday.

Tourism revenues plunged 70% in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, with numbers of visitors sinking to 3.5 million from 13.1 million in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IL&FS completes stake sale in China road asset; deal to address Rs 2,600 cr debt

Debt-laden Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services ILFS on Thursday announced completion of 49 per cent stake sale in its Chinese road asset - Chongqing Yuhe Expressway Co Ltd CYEC.The stake is sold to China Merchants PingAn Infrastr...

India moves to deport Rohingya girl to Myanmar, draws criticism

A 14-year-old Rohingya Muslim girl has been taken to a border town in northeastern India for deportation to Myanmar, police officials said on Thursday, as the U.N. refugee agency and rights groups pressed New Delhi to halt the process.Tens ...

Poland's Mabion aims to produce Novavax vaccine for Europe from Q3

Polands Mabion aims to start production of U.S. firm Novavaxs coronavirus vaccine for Europe from the third quarter, representatives of the biotechnology company said. Mabion and Novavax last month signed a framework deal on the transfer of...

Ahead of Assembly polls in Kerala, Nadda meets Mata Amritanandamayi, receives blessings

With less than a week left for the Assembly polls in Kerala, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP national president JP Nadda on Thursday met spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi and received her blessings. Received the blessings of Mata Amritananda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021