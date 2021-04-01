Impetus announces early appraisals for employees as a token of thanks

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 18:01 IST
NEW DELHI, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Impetus Technologies announces early appraisals for its India based employees. This decision honors employees' extraordinary performance during the pandemic, which enabled the organization to enter the growth phase on a solid footing. With this endeavor, the company lives up to its reputation of rewarding its employees for their hardwork and commitment throughout the past year.

''The months behind us presented a huge challenge, however together we've done well. The appraisals this year would be a month prior to our usual effective date and it's our way of saying thanks to our people and their families during these difficult times,'' said Praveen Kankariya, Founder & CEO, Impetus Technologies. ''We wish to express our sincere gratitude to employees as they continue to go the extra mile and transform the businesses of our partners and customers,'' he added.

The organization has been consistently acknowledged for its employee-friendly work culture. It was recognized among the Top 25 Dream Companies to work for 2021 by World HRD Congress. The company bagged several awards in the past, including Asia's Dream Companies to Work For, Dream Employer of the Year by the World HRD Congress for the 6th consecutive year and ranked in the top 20 in 2020. They have also been recognized as 2020 Working Mother & Avtar Best Companies for Women in India and Top 25 IT & IT-BPM India's Best Workplaces, 2019.

About Impetus Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

Impetus Technologies is a software products and services company focused on creating powerful and intelligent enterprises. We specialize in Data Engineering and Cloud to provide solutions to Fortune 100 companies.

The company is headquartered in Los Gatos, California with international offices in India, Australia, and Canada.

