Left Menu

FinMin releases Rs 45,000 cr to states as add'l devolution on buoyant Q4 revenue mop-up

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 18:14 IST
FinMin releases Rs 45,000 cr to states as add'l devolution on buoyant Q4 revenue mop-up

The Finance Ministry on Thursday said it has released Rs 45,000 crore to the states as additional devolution in the 2020-21 fiscal following revenue buoyancy in the March quarter.

As per the Revised Estimates for 2020-21, Rs 5,49,959 crore, being 41 per cent of the shareable pool of taxes and duties were estimated to be released to the states.

However, the Finance Ministry has devolved an amount of Rs 5,94,996 crore, based on the initial estimates of the shareable pool that would be collected in 2020-21, the ministry said in a statement.

The 15th Finance Commission has recommended that the states be given 41 per cent of the divisible tax pool of the Centre during the 2020-21 fiscal.

The ministry said the additional amount of Rs 45,000 crore was released in two instalments of Rs 14,500 crore and Rs 30,500 crore. Rs 14,500 crore was released along with the 14th regular instalment of devolution on March 26, 2021, whereas the second instalment of Rs 30,500 crore was released to the states on March 31, 2021.

''The Ministry of Finance has released these amounts to share the revenue buoyancy seen in Q4 2020-21 and in the true spirit of fiscal federalism,'' it added.

Separately, the Department of Expenditure under the Finance Ministry, has released Rs 11,830 crore to states under the 'Special Assistance to States for Capital Expenditure' scheme.

The scheme was announced by the Finance Minister on October 12, 2020, as part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package. The scheme is aimed at boosting capital expenditure by the state governments who were facing a difficult financial environment in the year 2020-21 due to a shortfall in tax revenue arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Capital expenditure proposals of Rs 11,912 crore of 27 states were approved under the scheme by the Department of Expenditure. The capital expenditure projects have been approved in diverse sectors of the economy like health, rural development, water supply, irrigation, power, transport, education, urban development, the ministry added. PTI JD BAL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. spending boom offsets Europe's lockdown blues

World stocks ran higher on Thursday following their slowest quarter in a year, as U.S. economic strength offset the return to strict COVID-19 lockdown measures in parts of Europe and elsewhere. U.S. President Joe Bidens sweeping 2.3 trillio...

IL&FS completes stake sale in China road asset; deal to address Rs 2,600 cr debt

Debt-laden Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services ILFS on Thursday announced completion of 49 per cent stake sale in its Chinese road asset - Chongqing Yuhe Expressway Co Ltd CYEC.The stake is sold to China Merchants PingAn Infrastr...

India moves to deport Rohingya girl to Myanmar, draws criticism

A 14-year-old Rohingya Muslim girl has been taken to a border town in northeastern India for deportation to Myanmar, police officials said on Thursday, as the U.N. refugee agency and rights groups pressed New Delhi to halt the process.Tens ...

Poland's Mabion aims to produce Novavax vaccine for Europe from Q3

Polands Mabion aims to start production of U.S. firm Novavaxs coronavirus vaccine for Europe from the third quarter, representatives of the biotechnology company said. Mabion and Novavax last month signed a framework deal on the transfer of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021