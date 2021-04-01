Left Menu

TVS Motor reports sales of 3,22,683 units in March

It was 1,33,988 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor said in a statement.Domestic two-wheelers sales were at 2,02,155 units last month. It was at 34,191 units in March 2020, the company said.Three-wheeler sales were at 15,246 units last month.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 18:32 IST
TVS Motor reports sales of 3,22,683 units in March

Chennai-based TVS Motor Company on Thursday reported total sales of 3,22,683 units in March.

The company had sold 1,44,739 units in March 2020, when sales were impacted by the lockdown due to COVID-19.

The total two-wheelers sales were at 3,07,437 units in March 2021. It was 1,33,988 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor said in a statement.

Domestic two-wheelers sales were at 2,02,155 units last month. It was at 94,103 units in March 2020.

Motorcycle sales stood at 1,57,294 units in March. It was at 66,673 units in March 2020. Scooter sales were at 1,04,513 units last month. It was at 34,191 units in March 2020, the company said.

Three-wheeler sales were at 15,246 units last month. It was at 10,751 units a year ago.

Total exports stood at 1,19,422 units in March 2021, as against 50,197 units in the same month last year. Two-wheeler exports were at 1,05,282 units last month. It was at 39,885 units in March 2020.

TVS Motor Company Joint Managing Director Sudarshan Venu said, ''Over the past months, we have witnessed growth across various geographies with a definite shift to premiumisation. We will strive to keep this momentum going forward as we seek to delight customers with our exciting range of products''.

He further said investments in technology and the future of mobility will be important for the company in the next phase of its growth and transformation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. spending boom offsets Europe's lockdown blues

World stocks ran higher on Thursday following their slowest quarter in a year, as U.S. economic strength offset the return to strict COVID-19 lockdown measures in parts of Europe and elsewhere. U.S. President Joe Bidens sweeping 2.3 trillio...

IL&FS completes stake sale in China road asset; deal to address Rs 2,600 cr debt

Debt-laden Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services ILFS on Thursday announced completion of 49 per cent stake sale in its Chinese road asset - Chongqing Yuhe Expressway Co Ltd CYEC.The stake is sold to China Merchants PingAn Infrastr...

India moves to deport Rohingya girl to Myanmar, draws criticism

A 14-year-old Rohingya Muslim girl has been taken to a border town in northeastern India for deportation to Myanmar, police officials said on Thursday, as the U.N. refugee agency and rights groups pressed New Delhi to halt the process.Tens ...

Poland's Mabion aims to produce Novavax vaccine for Europe from Q3

Polands Mabion aims to start production of U.S. firm Novavaxs coronavirus vaccine for Europe from the third quarter, representatives of the biotechnology company said. Mabion and Novavax last month signed a framework deal on the transfer of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021