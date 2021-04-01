Maha: Engine of India's first passenger train to be installed in Thane

Maha: Engine of India's first passenger train to be installed in ThanePTI | Thane | Updated: 01-04-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 19:16 IST
The steam engine of the first passenger train that plied between Mumbai and Thane in 1853 will be installed at Thane railway station premises, an official said on Thursday.
Speaking to reporters, Thane MLA Sanjay Kelkar said it was apt to install the engine at Thane, where history was created several years ago.
Similarly, all historical monuments in the city and district would be preserved in the coming days, Kelkar said.
The first train in the country carried around 400 passengers and the journey itself then took one hour and 15 minutes, he said.
The first passenger train in India ran from Mumbai (Bori Bunder) to Thane on April 16, 1853 and covered a distance of 34 km.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thane MLA Sanjay Kelkar
- Mumbai
- Kelkar
- India
- Bori Bunder
- Thane
ALSO READ
Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh meets CM Thackeray
Women's ODI: Nagaland all out for 17, Mumbai chase down target in 4 balls
Mumbai, Mar 17 (PTI) Top stories from western region at 5 pm.
Param Bir shifted; Nagrale will be new Mumbai police chief
Param Bir Singh shifted to Home Guard; Hemant Nagrale will be new police chief of Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.