Left Menu

Finmin withdraws order slashing rates on small savings schemes

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 19:26 IST
Finmin withdraws order slashing rates on small savings schemes

The finance ministry on Thursday issued a formal order for withdrawal of the cut in interest rates on small savings schemes and restored the old rates.

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will rollback the steep interest rate cut on small savings schemes.

It has been decided that the rate of interest on various small savings schemes for the first quarter of 2021-22 starting from April 1 and ending on June 30, 2021 shall remain unchanged from those notified for the fourth quarter January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021 of 2020-21, as per an office memorandum.

''This has the approval of competent authority,'' it said.

''Interest rates of small savings schemes of GoI shall continue to be at the rates which existed in the last quarter of 2020-2021, ie. rates that prevailed as of March 2021. Orders issued by oversight shall be withdrawn,'' Sitharaman had said in an early morning tweet.

On Wednesday, the ministry had reduced interest rate on Public Provident Fund (PPF) by 0.7 per cent to 6.4 per cent while National Savings Certificate (NSC) slashed by 0.9 per cent to 5.9 per cent for the first quarter of the current fiscal.

As old rates have been restored, PPF and NSC will continue to earn an annual interest rate of 7.1 per cent and 6.8 per cent, respectively.

Rate cuts on other small savings schemes have also been withdrawn.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Paris-Roubaix race postponed until October due to COVID-19

The Paris-Roubaix one-day cycling race has been moved from April to October due to the COVID-19 situation, the Union Cycliste Internationale UCI said on Thursday.The UCI said the new dates were approved by the stakeholders of mens and women...

Sterling gains after strongest Q1 versus euro since 2015

The pound strengthened against the euro and dollar on Thursday, crossing the key 0.85 level versus the euro for the first time since February 2020, while market participants were bullish that there would be further gains for the pound in th...

Railway services to pre-COVID levels likely over next 2 months; currently 66% trains operating

The Railways is likely to restore its train services to pre-COVID levels over the next two months, provided the state governments give their nod and the coronavirus pandemic is under control, sources said Thursday.They also said these are l...

Ind Ra gives stable outlook for print media, broadcasters, MSOs for FY22

India Ratings and Research on Thursday gave a stable outlook to print media, broadcasters and multi-system operators for FY22, driven largely by expectations of demand recovery as the economic conditions improve.The agency, a division of Fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021