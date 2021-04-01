Govt approves over Rs 6,100 crore-worth highway projects

The government on Thursday approved highway projects worth more than Rs 6,176 crore.

These projects pertain to seven states and union territories, including Maharashtra, Assam and Ladakh.

Advertisement

''Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has accorded approval to upgradation, rehabilitation and reconstruction of a number of projects, across the country,'' it said in a statement.

These include Rs 2,801.33 crore-worth projects in Maharashtra and RS 1,259 crore-worth projects in Assam.

According to the ministry, projects worth Rs 779 crore have been approved for Ladakh while Rs 810 crore projects have been approved for Andhra Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)