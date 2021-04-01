Left Menu

Sterling gains after strongest Q1 versus euro since 2015

But Foley added that there are "choppy conditions" ahead for the pound, as the UK economy still has far to go before returning to pre-COVID levels. UBS said in a note that it favours sterling versus the dollar, and had raised its forecast for sterling-dollar to $1.49 by the end of the year, from $1.46.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-04-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 20:17 IST
Sterling gains after strongest Q1 versus euro since 2015
The pound strengthened against the euro and dollar on Thursday, crossing the key 0.85 level versus the euro for the first time since February 2020, while market participants were bullish that there would be further gains for the pound in the months ahead. Sterling had its best quarter since 2015 versus the euro, gaining around 4.8%. Analysts attributed the move mostly to the UK's rapid vaccine rollout - one of the fastest in the world - as well as relief a no-deal Brexit had been avoided.

A revised manufacturing survey showed that British factories rode a wave of orders in March and prepared for a gradual reopening of the economy from COVID-19 shutdowns by hiring staff at the fastest rate since 2014. At 1438 GMT, the pound was up 0.2% against the dollar at $1.381.

Versus the euro, it was up around 0.1% at 85.01 pence per euro, having briefly crossed below 85 for the first time since February 2020 towards the end of the session. "The fundamental economic data from the UK is still coming in on the strong side of expectations," said Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG.

"We're pencilling in the outperformance continuing through the next quarter," said Hardman, adding that euro-sterling could head towards 0.83-0.84. Public opinion in Britain about the government's handling of the pandemic has turned positive and companies are also more optimistic.

The British Chambers of Commerce said 55% of member firms expected higher turnover in 12 months ahead - the highest in a year - although immediate business conditions were well below pre-pandemic levels as the country began 2021 under lockdown. "While the GBP may continue to struggle vs. the USD in the current environment, we expect that it will remain well supported vs. low yielding G10 currencies such as the CHF, JPY and the EUR," wrote Rabobank senior FX strategist Jane Foley in a note to clients.

Rabobank lowered its forecast for the euro versus the pound for the next three months, to 0.85 from 0.86. But Foley added that there are "choppy conditions" ahead for the pound, as the UK economy still has far to go before returning to pre-COVID levels.

UBS said in a note that it favours sterling versus the dollar, and had raised its forecast for sterling-dollar to $1.49 by the end of the year, from $1.46. Lockdown restrictions are gradually being lifted in England, with more substantial changes, including the reopening of non-essential retail and outdoor hospitality settings, due on April 12.

