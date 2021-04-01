ECoR creates new record in freight loading by transporting 205 MT of freight in 2020-21 fiscal

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has created a new record in Indian Railways freight loading by transporting 205 million tonne of freight during 2020-2021 fiscal, an official said on Thursday.

From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021, the zone loaded 205 million tonne of freight shattering the earlier record of highest freight loading that was held by erstwhile undivided South Eastern Railway in the year 2002-03 when it loaded 202.56 MT, the official said.

The ECoR has became the first zone to cross the milestone of 200 million tonne of loading for two times in a row.

It also broke its own record of 200.95 MT of freight loading achieved last financial year 2019-20, the official said, adding that the target set by the Railway Board for the financial year for ECoR was actually 203.02 MT, which the zone has clearly surpassed.

The three divisions of the ECoR have contributed greatly to the stupendous feat achieved by it. The Khurda Road division has bettered its target of 127.02 MT by achieving 131.37 MT. Khurda Road and Waltair divisions have obtained 4th and 6th position respectively in Indian Railways among all zones in freight loading.

Sambalpur division has also bettered its last year loading of 11.48 MT by loading 12.37 MT of freight this financial year, he said.

In order to achieve this loading figure, East Coast Railway has utilised 8,447 wagons per day during the period, which is about 154.8 rakes/trains per day.

During the period, South East Central Railway (SECR) has loaded 186.51 million tonne of freight and South Eastern Railway (SER) has loaded 175.79 million tonne of freight and became the second and third highest loading zonal railway, respectively, the official said.

During the financial year 2020-21, Indian Railways has loaded 1232.64 million tonne of freight registering a growth of 23.32 million tonne more than the previous financial year.

In 2019-20 Indian Railways has loaded 1209.32 million tonne of freight traffic. East Coast Railway has loaded 16.62 per cent share of total loading by Indian Railway, he said.

This remarkable loading has been achieved despite lockdown and closure and less workforce in industries and in mineral units under East Coast Railway jurisdiction.

''Right thinking with positive attitude and continuous hard work has been the hallmark of this zone. Operations departments and all contributing departments have been phenomenal and have contributed their bits to their best possible extent. Business Development Units of East Coast Railway have been the bulwark in attracting new avenues of load and in modal transit from road to rail,'' the official said.

