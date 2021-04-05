Left Menu

IRDAI proposes regulations for designing, pricing of general insurance products

It has been felt necessary to have Regulations governing general insurance products, even while having a provision thereunder for issuance of guidelines for various segments as may be necessary, IRDAI said.One of the objectives of the draft regulations is to provide framework for designing and pricing of general insurance products.It also aims to ensure that the interests of policyholders are protected while promoting efficiency in the conduct of the general insurance business.The regulations, if approved, will apply to all general insurance products and add-ons marketed or offered by general insurers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 21:32 IST
IRDAI proposes regulations for designing, pricing of general insurance products

Regulator IRDAI on Monday came out with draft regulations for the designing and pricing of general insurance products with a view to protecting the interest of policyholders.

The proposed regulations provide the basic framework and reflect the fundamental principles to be followed in respect of product design and pricing, said Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

The IRDAI (General Insurance Products) Regulations, 2021, which will apply to insurance products as well as add-ons, are aimed at promoting efficiency in the conduct of the general insurance business, said the draft on which the regulator has invited comments from stakeholders by April 26.

Guidelines for product filing have been in vogue since 2000 and have been revised from time to time. ''It has been felt necessary to have Regulations governing general insurance products, even while having a provision thereunder for issuance of guidelines for various segments as may be necessary,'' IRDAI said.

One of the objectives of the draft regulations is to provide framework for designing and pricing of general insurance products.

It also aims to ensure that the interests of policyholders are protected while promoting efficiency in the conduct of the general insurance business.

The regulations, if approved, will apply to all general insurance products and add-ons marketed or offered by general insurers. ''The general insurance package product consisting of various covers/sections including Health section/s shall also be covered by these Regulations in so far as non-health covers/sections are concerned,'' the proposal said. For the purpose of these regulations, general insurance products are classified into retail products and commercial products on the basis of who buys the product or on the basis of sum insured, the draft said.

It is proposed that retail and commercial products will be distinguished from one another with a suitable name change or pre fix or suffix as the case may be and need to have a separate Unique Identification Number (UIN) obtained from the IRDAI.

Further, it says the design of products should take into consideration the policyholders' interests in terms of suitability and affordability even while catering to their changing needs through evolving risk coverage.

The pricing of products/add-ons should generally be based on appropriate data and/or technical justification, the draft said ''Insurers, while pricing products/add-ons, have to factor in risk exposure, claim/loss experience, expenses, reinsurance, solvency requirement, and factor in a reasonable amount of surplus and/or economic cost of capital,'' it said. Further, insurer may consider the investment return in the pricing based on experience, it said, and added premium rates shall neither be excessive nor inadequate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra bags NBTC certification: Details inside!

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Blinken announces appointment of Gayle Smith as US coordinator for Global COVID Response

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced the appointment of Gayle Smith, a former veteran diplomat, as the US coordinator for Global COVID Response, while stressing that America must lead the world in bringing the pandemic to an end....

Golf-Georgia voting debate reaches the Masters and Augusta National

Golfers arriving for The Masters at Augusta National on Monday were nudged into addressing Georgias new voting restrictions debate, but tried to steer clear of the controversy including Major League Baseballs decision to remove the All-Star...

New Yorkers rally outside court where man faces anti-Asian hate crime charge

Asian Americans and community activists rallied against anti-Asian hate crimes on Monday outside a New York courthouse where a man charged with assaulting a 65-year-old Asian woman in a hate crime was due to face his first hearing before a ...

U.S. expects 'difficult' Iran talks, sees no quick breakthrough

The United States expects indirect talks with Iran that begin on Tuesday about both sides resuming compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal to be difficult and does not foresee any early breakthrough. We dont underestimate the scale of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021