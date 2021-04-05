Heathrow disappointed by UK PM Johnson's lack of clarity on flying

London's Heathrow Airport said it was disappointing that the government had missed an opportunity to set out when international holidays would resume, and said a clearer timeline was needed for the industry.

The government said earlier on Monday that it was too soon to say if holidays could happen this summer, suggesting the planned reopening of international travel may be pushed back beyond the planned May 17th date.

"Now that a safe, scientifically-backed process has been agreed upon, a clearer timeline for the return to international travel is needed," CEO John Holland-Kaye said.

