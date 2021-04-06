Left Menu

Cred raises $215mn, offers ESOP buyback worth $5 mn

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 18:55 IST
Cred raises $215mn, offers ESOP buyback worth $5 mn

Fintech firm Cred on Tuesday said it has raised USD 215 million (about Rs 1,578.6 crore) in funding, led by Falcon Edge Capital and existing investor, Coatue Management LLP, pushing the fintech firm's valuation to USD 2.2 billion.

The Series D round also saw participation from Insight Partners along with existing investors, DST Global, RTP Global, Tiger Global, Greenoaks Capital, Dragoneer Investment Group, and Sofina, a statement said.

Cred, which is operated by Dreamplug Technologies, has raised USD 442 million in funding to date.

''With this, Cred has raised USD 215 million, at a post-money valuation of USD 2.2 billion. Cred will also offer its team another ESOP buyback opportunity, with a cumulative value of USD 5 million (about Rs 36.7 crore),'' a statement said.

Cred founder Kunal Shah said the credit card category in India is expanding rapidly and there is a massive opportunity to shape responsible behaviour, imagine new use cases, and create a rewarding platform for members.

''Our growth in the past year has demonstrated the potential value of the high-trust, low-friction platform the CRED team has been building, and we are delighted to share the value created with investors, team members, as well as partners and the Cred community,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Baseball-Rockies to host MLB's All-Star Game amid controversy over Georgia voting law

Colorado Rockies stadium Coors Field will host Julys All-Star Game, Major League Baseball MLB said on Tuesday, after the annual event was relocated from Atlanta in protest over Georgias new voting restrictions. MLB Commissioner Robert Manfr...

COVID-19: India records over 1.07 lakh new cases in single day for first time

The number of coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country with over 1.07 lakh new infections reported on Tuesday, according to the data provided by governments of various states and U...

Over 76,000 vaccinated in Delhi on Tuesday

Over 76,000 beneficiaries received shots of the coronavirus vaccines in Delhi on Tuesday and only two of them reported adverse events so far, officials said.The number of people who received the jab till 6 pm was 76,642, including 66,543 wh...

3rd phase of polling: Candidates attacked in Bengal, voting peaceful in Assam

Attack on candidates and clashes between rival political groups were reported from West Bengal while voting was by and large peaceful in Assam during the third phase of election in the two states on Tuesday.Officials said that an estimated ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021