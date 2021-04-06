Odisha govt revises guidelines for issuing miscellaneous certificates

The Odisha government on Tuesday issued revised guidelines for issuance of miscellaneous and caste certificates.

The decision has been taken to facilitate quick delivery of certificate services and bring transformational changes in ctizen-centric governance, Revenue and Disaster Management secretary B P Sethi said in a letter to the district collectors.

The resident, income and income and asset certificates, which are at present issued within 15 days, will henceforth be issued within 10 days, Sethi said.

The Scheduled Tribe, Scheduled Caste, SEBC, and OBC certificates will be issued within 15 days, instead of 30 days.

However, there is no change in the timeline for issuing solvency, legal heir and guardianship certificates, he said.

These certificates shall continue to be issued within 30 days, Sethi said.

Legal heir certificates shall be issued for all purposes so that citizens will not be required to apply more than once for different purposes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)