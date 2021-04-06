Left Menu

Domestic passenger traffic slips to 10-year low in pandemic-hit FY21

Domestic passenger traffic witnesses a flat year-on-year growth in March 2021 owing to low base, Icra said, adding the recent spike in cases poses challenge for sectors recovery.The airlines capacity for March 2021 was around 2 per cent higher at around 71,300 departures than 69,910 departures in March.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 19:26 IST
Domestic passenger traffic slips to 10-year low in pandemic-hit FY21

India's domestic passenger traffic slipped to a 10-year low at an estimated 53.4 million in the just-concluded financial year, a report said.

However, in the previous fiscal there were no passenger flight operations for almost two months due to the pandemic-induced lockdown. During the financial year 2010-11, all domestic air operators together had flown a total of 53.8 million passengers on local routes, according to ratings agency ICRA.

The domestic passenger traffic in March 2021 has been estimated at around 77-78 lakh, a marginal decline of about 1 per cent over February during which airlines had flown around 78.30 lakh passengers, it said. “For FY2021 (May 25, 2020 till March 31, 2021), domestic passenger traffic has been pegged at around 53.4 million, a year-on-year decline of about 62 per cent over the fiscal ended March 31, 2020, in line with ICRA's estimates,” it said. Domestic passenger traffic in March 2021 has been estimated at around 77-78 lakh, implying a flat growth on a y-o-y basis on a low base of March 2020 (which had witnessed a y-o-y decline of 33.1 per cent in domestic passenger traffic) as domestic travel was affected with effect from March 25, Icra said. Domestic passenger traffic witnesses a flat year-on-year growth in March 2021 owing to low base, Icra said, adding the recent spike in cases poses challenge for sector's recovery.

The airlines' capacity for March 2021 was around 2 per cent higher at around 71,300 departures than 69,910 departures in March. On a sequential basis, the number of departures in March 2021 were higher by about 11 per cent, Icra said.

For March, the average daily departures were around 2,300, higher than the average daily departures of 2,255 in March 2020, owing to cessation of domestic travel for the last seven days of the month previous fiscal, and marginally higher than around 2,296 in February this year, said Kinjal Shah, Vice President ICRA. Domestic scheduled passenger services were suspended from March 25, 2020 to curb the pandemic, and were resumed only from May 25, 2020. The average number of passengers per flight during March 2021 was 109, against an average of 111 passengers per flight in March 2020, she said, adding , it is, therefore, expected that the domestic aviation industry operated at a passenger load factor (PLF) of around 72 per cent in March 2021, against a PLF of 73.1 per cent in March 2020, which was also impacted by the pandemic.

''The PLF for March 2021 was lower than the around 79 per cent in February 2021, due to the increase in capacity deployment by about 11 per cent. Overall, for FY2021, domestic passenger traffic has been pegged at around 53.4 million, declining 62 per cent over FY 2020 traffic,” Shah said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

As protests spread over salary hike, Pak's Balochistan cut off from other areas

Pakistans southwestern province of Balochistan has been cut off from other parts of the country due to the ongoing demonstrations by government employees demanding salary hikes. Dawn reported that hundreds of vehicles, including trucks and ...

EU officials tell Turkey human rights are key to better ties

Top European Union officials said they used a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to insist that any moves on the blocs part to enhance EU-Turkey relations would be conditional on Turkey improving its record on human rights ...

Baseball-Rockies to host MLB's All-Star Game amid controversy over Georgia voting law

Colorado Rockies stadium Coors Field will host Julys All-Star Game, Major League Baseball MLB said on Tuesday, after the annual event was relocated from Atlanta in protest over Georgias new voting restrictions. MLB Commissioner Robert Manfr...

COVID-19: India records over 1.07 lakh new cases in single day for first time

The number of coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country with over 1.07 lakh new infections reported on Tuesday, according to the data provided by governments of various states and U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021