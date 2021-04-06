Left Menu

Piyush Goyal reviews modernization plan of Central Warehouse Corporation

In the review meeting, Shri Goyal said that the tariff rationalization and setting of warehouses should be done independently by CWC without any bureaucratic interference.

New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 19:46 IST
Shri Goyal said CWC should build more cold chain facilities for storage Onion, Potato and Tomato in coordination with NAFED.   Image Credit: Twitter(@PiyushGoyal)

Union Minister of Food & Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs, Railways and Commerce & Industry Shri Piyush Goyal today reviewed the modernization plan of Central Warehouse Corporation.

While reviewing, Minister Shri Goyal said that CWC should double its warehouse storage capacity by end of the year 2023 and achieve a turnover of Rs 10000 crore by the Financial Year 2024-25. At present, the CWC warehouse storage capacity is 125 LMT.

In the review meeting, Shri Goyal said that the tariff rationalization and setting of warehouses should be done independently by CWC without any bureaucratic interference. He said that maximum powers of decision making for operations should be delegated to the CWC. He also asked CWC to focus on the building of cold chain storage in the country on a priority basis. Shri Goyal instructed CWC to do Safety Audit for fire, earthquakes burglary and accidents in all warehouses regularly.

Further, Shri Goyal said CWC should build modern silos for wheat and rice storage all over the country so that maximum grains could be stored in the country for longer periods.

Shri Goyal said CWC should build more cold chain facilities for storage Onion, Potato and Tomato in coordination with NAFED.

The Minister suggested that CWC should prepare a master plan for the upgradation of all 423 warehouses. CWC should do the warehouse/storage gap analysis for agricultural produce and accordingly prepare plans with the help of Architects and experts.

The Minister further said that CWC should work in mission mode for taking care of all stakeholders i.e. staff, clients, workers, truck drivers.

He said all CWC warehouses must have modern and convenient facilities, like toilets for Male, Female workers, customers, drivers and divyangs, proper waiting rooms/restroom, worker-shed, drinking water facilities and other basic amenities with neat & clean ambience.

(With Inputs from PIB)

