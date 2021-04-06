Left Menu

Govt calls for structural changes in domestic chemical industry

Asserting that the chemicals and petrochemical sector will play an important role in achieving the goal of USD 5 trillion economy, the minister urged Indian companies and chemical industries to take advantage of this opportunity and bring about structural changes in the chemical industry.The minister also hoped that the United Nations Industrial Development Organization UNIDO will support domestic industry with international best practices and policy and technical assistance.He was speaking at an event organised by UNIDO under Clean Manufacturing in India Swachh Udyog and National Dialogue on Excellence and Innovation for Competitive and Sustainable Chemicals Manufacturing in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 19:42 IST
Govt calls for structural changes in domestic chemical industry

The domestic chemical industry, which is optimistic despite the uncertain global situation amid the pandemic, should bring structural changes taking advantage of the current opportunity, Fertiliser Minister D V Sadananda Gowda said on Tuesday. Gowda, addressing a virtual event, said the Indian chemicals industry is expected to reach USD 304 billion by 2025 from USD 178 billion in 2019. The demand for chemicals is expected to expand by nine per cent per annum by 2025. Achieving the industry's ambitious growth targets will require a combination of policy intervention, company-level initiatives, industry-academic partnerships, wise investments, and greater international access, he said in a statement. The minister, further said, the domestic industry is feeling much more confident and optimistic in spite of an uncertain global situation and COVID-19 pandemic. Asserting that the chemicals and petrochemical sector will play an important role in achieving the goal of USD 5 trillion economy, the minister urged Indian companies and chemical industries to take advantage of this opportunity and bring about structural changes in the chemical industry.

The minister also hoped that the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) will support domestic industry with international best practices and policy and technical assistance.

He was speaking at an event organised by UNIDO under 'Clean Manufacturing in India' (Swachh Udyog) and National Dialogue on 'Excellence and Innovation for Competitive and Sustainable Chemicals Manufacturing in India'. Chemicals and Petrochemicals Secretary Yogendra Tripathi; Indian Chemical Council Director General H S Karangle; HIL India Ltd Chairman and Managing Director S P Mohanty and Regional Representative of UNIDO in India, Rene Van Berkel were present in the virtual event. UNIDO is a specialized agency of the United Nations that promotes industrial development for poverty reduction, inclusive globalization and environmental sustainability.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

As protests spread over salary hike, Pak's Balochistan cut off from other areas

Pakistans southwestern province of Balochistan has been cut off from other parts of the country due to the ongoing demonstrations by government employees demanding salary hikes. Dawn reported that hundreds of vehicles, including trucks and ...

EU officials tell Turkey human rights are key to better ties

Top European Union officials said they used a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to insist that any moves on the blocs part to enhance EU-Turkey relations would be conditional on Turkey improving its record on human rights ...

Baseball-Rockies to host MLB's All-Star Game amid controversy over Georgia voting law

Colorado Rockies stadium Coors Field will host Julys All-Star Game, Major League Baseball MLB said on Tuesday, after the annual event was relocated from Atlanta in protest over Georgias new voting restrictions. MLB Commissioner Robert Manfr...

COVID-19: India records over 1.07 lakh new cases in single day for first time

The number of coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country with over 1.07 lakh new infections reported on Tuesday, according to the data provided by governments of various states and U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021