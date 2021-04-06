Left Menu

The Directorate General of Training DGT, under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, on Tuesday said it has announced the results of the All India Trade Test for CITS Academic session 2019-2020.

The Directorate General of Training (DGT), under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, on Tuesday said it has announced the results of the All India Trade Test for CITS Academic session 2019-2020. For session 2019-20, a total of 7,535 trainees across 34 trades and 45 institutes appeared in the examination, it said.

DGT offers Crafts Instructor Training programmes under Crafts Instructor Training Scheme (CITS) to ITI trainees who aspire to pursue a career in skill training. * * * * * * * ** ** * * German babycare brand Sanosan enters India *German babycare brand Sanosan has entered the country under an import licence model. Sanosan products will be imported and marketed by dermatology company Glowderma Lab, the German company said in a statement. Sanosan brand is owned by Mann & Schroder Cosmetics in Germany.

Sanosan uses natural ingredients such as hydrolysed milk protein and organic olive oils that suit the need for delicate baby skin.

* * * * * * * ** ** * * Trust AMC launches liquid fund * Latest entrant to the crowded mutual fund industry Trust Asset Management Company on Tuesday launched a new fund offer. The open-ended liquid fund will predominantly invest in debt and money market instruments. The NFO will open from April 8 and close on 22.

This is the second fund from the AMC which entered the market in January--with a banking and PSU debt fund, which got an overwhelming response with an opening AUM of Rs 580 crore.

* * * * * * * ** ** * * Cholamandalam Investment part of consortium vying for NUE license * Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company (Chola) on Tuesday said it is one of the companies participating in a consortium - Vishwakarma Payments Pvt. Ltd, which has applied for a New Umbrella Entity (NUE) license for retail payments with RBI.

FSS, Zoho, Zerodha, RazorPay, Ujjivan and Airpay are also part of the Vishwakarma Payments consortium along with Chola, a company release said. The last day for submitting applications to RBI for setting up an umbrella entity was March 31, 2021.

