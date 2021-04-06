Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 20:40 IST
Cos garner Rs 18.56 lakh cr via BSE platforms in FY 21

Indian corporates raised over Rs 18.56 lakh crore in 2020-21 through BSE platforms amid COVID-19, a surge of 53 per cent from the preceding fiscal, the exchange said on Tuesday.

The funds have been mobilised through a listing of equity, bonds, REITs (real estate investment trust), InvITs (Infrastructure investment trusts)and commercial papers, according to a BSE statement.

A total of Rs18,56,366 crore was mobilized through a listing of equity, bonds, REITs, InvITs and commercial papers in 2020-21 by using BSE platforms as compared to Rs 12,14,680 crore in 2019-20.

''It was encouraging to see how Indian Investors have shown faith in investing funds in the Indian corporate sector through BSE platforms,'' the exchange said.

Individually, Rs 10.52 lakh crore was mopped up through commercial papers, Rs 5.55 lakh crore via bonds, Rs 2.18 lakh crore from equities (IPO, OFS, Rights etc), Rs 25,225 crore of InvITs and Rs 4.24 crore from REITs.

The exchange said the BSE BOND platform has been the preferred choice by India Inc to raise debt capital through private placements, structured instruments or be it public issues and also by municipal corporations for raising municipal bonds.

BSE said it will continue to create better offerings along with the ecosystem of corporates, municipalities, governments at different levels, investors, merchant bankers, arrangers, credit rating agencies and other agencies for providing a robust and trustworthy platform to continually raise USD 1 trillion a year for Indian corporates in the next decade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

