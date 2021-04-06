Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-04-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 21:22 IST
Prohibitory orders issued to contain COVID-19 in Bengaluru

With the surge in coronavirus cases in the city, the Bengaluru police Commissioner Kamal Pant has prohibited rallies, demonstrations, public gathering, functions and group prayers to prevent the spread of the disease.

In an order dated April 4, Kamal Pant said the Chief Secretary as the chairman of the state executive committee of Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority has imposed restrictions for public safety and health such as wearing facemasks, physical distancing and hand hygiene.

Besides a ban on rallies and demonstrations in the city, the police would monitor that the swimming pools are closed and occupancy in the gyms did not exceed 50 per cent.

The Commissioner said pubs, bars, clubs and restaurants should not have visitors more than 50 per cent seating capacity.

He warned that anyone violating the norms will be booked under the Disaster Management Act and Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act.

These directions came at a time when the coronavirus cases exploded in the city exponentially with 4,266 fresh cases and 26 deaths on Tuesday alone.

It is also so timed that the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation employees have decided to go on an indefinite strike to press the government for their various demands.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI

