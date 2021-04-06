Left Menu

Govt makes identity verification mandatory for new importers, exporters

The government has made it mandatory for new importer, exporter and customs broker to verify their identity, including incorporation document, PAN, Aadhaar as well as physical verification of place of business.The Customs Verification of Identity and Compliance Regulations, 2021, also gives customs authorities power to undertake identity verification of existing importers, exporters and customs brokers.The person selected for verification would have to furnish to the Customs authorities documents or information on the Common Portal within 15 days of such intimation of selection.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 22:02 IST
Govt makes identity verification mandatory for new importers, exporters

The government has made it mandatory for new importer, exporter and customs broker to verify their identity, including incorporation document, PAN, Aadhaar as well as physical verification of place of business.

The Customs (Verification of Identity and Compliance) Regulations, 2021, also gives customs authorities power to undertake identity verification of existing importers, exporters and customs brokers.

The person selected for verification would have to furnish to the Customs authorities documents or information on the Common Portal within 15 days of such intimation of selection. These include document of incorporation, document evidencing appointment of authorised signatories, if applicable, Permanent Account Number; GST Identification Number; document such as bank statement, Income Tax Return etc. evidencing financial standing of the person.

''...a person who is newly engaging in import or export activity after the commencement of these regulations shall furnish the said documents not later than 30 days of engaging in import or export activity,'' the regulations said.

Importers, exporters and customs brokers would have to undertake authentication of Aadhaar; and PAN verification on the Customs common portal. Following this, Customs authorities would undertake a physical verification of the address provided in the principal place of business within 45 days from the date of submission of the documents; and also evaluate the financial standing of the person.

EY Tax Partner Abhishek Jain said the government recently brought in regulations under the GST law to identify fictitious entities and prevent fake invoicing under GST. Now, similar provisions have been introduced under the Customs law, whereby the new importers and exporters will have to undergo identity verification, including verification of incorporation documents, Adhaar, PAN (for individual, karta, MD,etc) as well as the physical verification of the place of business. ''In case any default is discovered, clearance of goods, drawbacks, refunds, etc can be suspended. Further, the Customs authorities have also been granted power to undertake this identity verification for existing players as well. ''Overall, this is a good move on the part of the Government from perspective of preventing revenue leakage and with GST collections on rise with the introduction of preventive regulations, it is hoped that these rules would lead to better Customs duty collection as well. Having said this, the Government will have to ensure that genuine taxpayers don't face unnecessary hassles,'' Jain added.

AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said, ''This verification would be on the lines of current procedures spelt out in GST regime especially in relation to Aadhaar authentication and physical verification. ''These procedures being unambiguous and time bound will support compliant taxpayers to continue various benefits available under customs in a hassle-free manner.'' PTI JD MR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Loanee defender Dawson makes West Ham stay permanent

West Ham United will complete the permanent transfer of defender Craig Dawson at the end of the current season with the centre back signing a contract until June 2023, the Premier League club confirmed on Tuesday. The 30-year-old is current...

CBI lodges preliminary inquiry to probe corruption allegations against Deshmukh

The CBI registered a preliminary inquiry on Tuesday to probe corruption allegations against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, officials said.A team of of the central probe agency landed in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon, collecte...

No COVID-19 vaccine shortage in any part of country: Health Minister

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said that there is no shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in any part of the country. There is no vaccine shortage in any part of the country. The Centre is providing the required quantities to all s...

Canada's hospitals deploy artificial lungs, scramble for staff as COVID-19 hits younger patients

Younger Canadians are bearing the brunt of the nations latest COVID-19 surge, creating growing demand for artificial lungs and a struggle to maintain staffing in critical care units as hospitals make last-ditch efforts to save patients.Trea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021