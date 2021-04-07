PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 7

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Moderna vaccine begins UK roll-out in Wales https://on.ft.com/3sVj6K4

UK watchdog on Big Tech likely to remain toothless for a year https://on.ft.com/3wz24U7

Oxford pauses AstraZeneca vaccine study on children https://on.ft.com/2Q6cMR6

Goldman Sachs bought 75 mln pound of Deliveroo shares to prop up IPO price https://on.ft.com/3d0etJf

Overview The Welsh government announced that Moderna Inc vaccine will be rolled out for the first time in the UK to residents in west Wales from Wednesday.

Legislation granting regulatory powers to UK's new Digital Markets Unit is not expected before 2022. Oxford university has called a halt to a small clinical trial in children of the COVID-19 vaccine developed with AstraZeneca Plc , ahead of new risk reviews by regulators.

Investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought about 75 million pound ($103.73 million) in Deliveroo Holdings Plc shares to prop up trading in the UK food delivery group. ($1 = 0.7230 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

