Left Menu

1.2 kg smuggled gold seized in Hyderabad airport

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-04-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 11:27 IST
1.2 kg smuggled gold seized in Hyderabad airport
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Gold weighing 1.2 kg and valued at Rs 60 lakhs was seized from a passenger who arrived at the international airport here from Dubai, customs officials said on Wednesday.

The passenger arrived here by a flight from Cochin on Tuesday and the gold smuggled from Dubai, concealed in the washroom of the aircraft was subsequently retrieved, they said.

The customs sleuths booked a case against the passenger.

The investigation is in progress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Dortmund confident of chances despite City defeat

Borussia Dortmunds late 2-1 loss to Manchester City in their Champions League quarter-final first leg may have stretched their winless run to three matches in all competitions but the Germans are confident of their chances in the return leg...

Body of missing woman exhumed in Himachal's Una; accused held

The body of a 22-year-old woman missing for the last four days was exhumed in a village in Himachal Pradeshs Una district on Wednesday, police said.A man has been arrested for allegedly burying the woman after killing her, they said.The sit...

Sun, sea and cybernauts: the long road for Greece's digital nomads

From her garden on a sunny Greek island, Rowena Harding works with governments and charities across the globe.The great thing is I can do my job from anywhere, the Australian-British communications consultant says. Im able to talk to client...

First wildlife census in Delhi's Asola Bhatti Sanctuary in July; leopards focal point: Officials

The Delhi forest department will conduct the first-ever wildlife census in the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary in the national capital this year, and one of its focal points will be leopards, according to officials.The census is scheduled t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021