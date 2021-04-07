1.2 kg smuggled gold seized in Hyderabad airport

1.2 kg smuggled gold seized in Hyderabad airportPTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-04-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 11:27 IST
Gold weighing 1.2 kg and valued at Rs 60 lakhs was seized from a passenger who arrived at the international airport here from Dubai, customs officials said on Wednesday.
The passenger arrived here by a flight from Cochin on Tuesday and the gold smuggled from Dubai, concealed in the washroom of the aircraft was subsequently retrieved, they said.
The customs sleuths booked a case against the passenger.
The investigation is in progress.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)