1.2 kg smuggled gold seized in Hyderabad airport

Gold weighing 1.2 kg and valued at Rs 60 lakhs was seized from a passenger who arrived at the international airport here from Dubai, customs officials said on Wednesday.

The passenger arrived here by a flight from Cochin on Tuesday and the gold smuggled from Dubai, concealed in the washroom of the aircraft was subsequently retrieved, they said.

The customs sleuths booked a case against the passenger.

The investigation is in progress.

