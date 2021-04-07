Cottonseed oil cake futures rise on fresh bets

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Wednesday increased by Rs 49 to Rs 2,587 per quintal in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions driven by firm spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for delivery in April traded up by Rs 49, or 1.89 per cent, to Rs 2,587 per quintal with an open interest of 40,540 lots.

For delivery in May cottonseed oil cake traded higher by Rs 53, or 2.07 per cent, to Rs 2,615 per quintal with an open interest of 1,05,370 lots.

Marketmen said raising of positions by participants amid a rising demand from cattle-feed makers mainly influenced cottonseed oil cake prices here.

