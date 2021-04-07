Left Menu

Insolvency law amendments to provide efficient resolution framework for MSMEs: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 21:17 IST
Insolvency law amendments to provide efficient resolution framework for MSMEs: Govt

The government on Wednesday said the latest amendments to the insolvency law by way of an ordinance are aimed at providing an efficient alternative resolution framework for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Pre-packaged insolvency resolution process has been introduced for stressed MSMEs.

The initiative is based on a trust model and the amendments honour the honest MSME owners by trying to ensure that the resolution happens and the company remains with them, the corporate affairs ministry said in a release.

The ordinance to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) was promulgated on April 4. The Union Cabinet approved a proposal to amend the IBC on March 31.

''The amendments aim to provide an efficient alternative insolvency resolution framework for corporate persons classified as MSMEs under the Code, for ensuring quicker, cost-effective and value maximising outcomes for all the stakeholders, in a manner which is least disruptive to the continuity of MSMEs businesses and which preserves jobs,'' the release said.

According to the ministry, it is expected that the incorporation of pre-packaged insolvency resolution process for MSMEs will alleviate the distress faced by them due to the impact of the pandemic.

''It provides an efficient alternative insolvency resolution framework for corporate persons classified as MSMEs for timely, efficient and cost-effective resolution of distress thereby ensuring positive signal to debt market, employment preservation, ease of doing business and preservation of enterprise capital,'' it said.

Other expected benefits from the amendments include lesser burden on adjudicating authority, assured continuity of business operations for corporate debtor, less process costs and maximum assets realisation for financial creditors.

The ordinance to introduce pre-pack was promulgated on April 4, less than two weeks after the suspension of certain IBC provisions ended.

The suspension -- wherein fresh insolvency proceedings were not allowed for a year starting from March 25, 2020 -- was implemented amid the pandemic disrupting economic activities.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in February, said that to ensure faster resolution of cases, the NCLT framework will be strengthened, e-courts system shall be implemented and alternate methods of debt resolution and special framework for MSMEs shall be introduced.

The corporate affairs ministry, which is also headed by Sitharaman, is implementing the IBC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi-led coalition intercepts a Houthi explosives-laden drone -Saudi state TV

The Saudi-led coalition intercepted a Houthi explosives-laden drone fired from Yemen in the direction of the kingdoms southern city of Khamis Mushait, Saudi state TV reported early on Thursday.Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said on T...

Major powers meet separately with U.S., Iran on nuclear deal

Diplomats from major powers met separately on Wednesday with Iran and the United States to discuss how to bring both back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal that Washington abandoned three years ago. Neither the United States nor Ir...

Syria: Israel fired missiles on suburbs of capital Damascus

Israel carried out a missile attack near the Syrian capital of Damascus and its southern suburbs early Thursday, Syrias state media reported with no immediate word on any casualties.State news agency, SANA, said Syrian air defenses were abl...

Soccer-Tuchel pleased with Chelsea reaction to beat Porto after WBA shock

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel praised his side for overcoming the shock of last weeks 5-2 defeat to West Bromwich Albion as they beat Porto 2-0 in Wednesdays Champions League quarter-final first leg. Chelsea conceded more than double the amou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021