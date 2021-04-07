To sensitise state skill development missions and district skill committees for effective implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 3.0, a regional workshop is to be conducted at Gangtok on Thursday with all eight northeastern states, an official statement said.

The workshop intends to provide a platform for discussion on skilling ecosystem and serve as a medium for exchange of ideas/thoughts and feedback amongst the participants in paving way for formulation of upcoming initiatives under PMKVY, it added.

The Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana was launched on January 15, 2021 with the support of states/UTs.

