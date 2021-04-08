Left Menu

Britain will have enough electricity over summer - National Grid

Britain should have enough electricity to meet demand over the summer months, the country's National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) said on Thursday, even though peak demand could be slightly higher than last year. Electricity demand is not likely to be as low as last year when Britain was in strict lockdown during the spring and early summer due to COVID-19 and will be more in line with previous years, National Grid ESO said in its annual summer outlook.

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2021 04:32 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 04:32 IST
Britain will have enough electricity over summer - National Grid

Britain should have enough electricity to meet demand over the summer months, the country's National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) said on Thursday, even though peak demand could be slightly higher than last year.

Electricity demand is not likely to be as low as last year when Britain was in strict lockdown during the spring and early summer due to COVID-19 and will be more in line with previous years, National Grid ESO said in its annual summer outlook. Peak electricity demand is expected to be 32 gigawatts (GW), 500 megawatts (MW) higher than last summer. This compares to around 50 GW in winter months.

Minimum electricity demand is forecast to be 17.2 GW, but not as low last summer's 16.2 GW, as COVID-19 restrictions are expected to be gradually relaxed in Britain from April to June, it said. Last year, in spring and early summer, minimum electricity demand fell as much as 17% compared to pre-coronavirus expectations.

National Grid's annual summer outlook report is designed to help the power market prepare for the summer period. "While there remains a degree of uncertainty around COVID-19 and the associated impact on demand, summer 2021 is not expected to be as operationally challenging as spring/summer 2020 and we expect that the necessary tools will be in place to enable safe, reliable, efficient system operation," National Grid ESO said.

National Grid ESO said it expects an increased likelihood of periods when variable generation alone, namely renewables, will exceed minimum demand between mid-June and early August. In these cases, it would request pumped storage units to increase demand, curtail flexible wind and trading would reduce levels of interconnector imports.

Also Read: Britain’s Queen ‘delighted’ at birth of 10th great grandchild

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia recommends the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to people under 50

Australia said on Thursday it now recommends the use of Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine over that produced by AstraZeneca. for people under the age of 50. Europes drug regulator on Wednesday found a possible link between AstraZenecas COVID-19 vacc...

Equity mutual funds see inflow in Mar; first time in 9 months

Equity mutual funds witnessed a net inflow of Rs 9,115 crore in March, making it the first net infusion in nine months.Prior to this inflow, equity schemes had been witnessing net outflow since July.However, investors pulled out Rs 52,528 c...

Soccer-Wang penalty gives China advantage over South Korea in Olympic playoff

A second-half penalty by Wang Shuang secured China a 2-1 victory over South Korea on Thursday in the first leg of their playoff for a place in the womens soccer tournament at the Tokyo Olympics. China, Olympic silver medallists in 1996, too...

African Union drops plans to buy COVID vaccines from India's SSI, pivots to J&J

The African Union has dropped plans to secure COVID-19 vaccines from the Serum Institute of India for African nations and is exploring options with Johnson Johnson, the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021