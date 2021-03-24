Left Menu

Britain’s Queen ‘delighted’ at birth of 10th great grandchild

PTI | London | Updated: 24-03-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 15:52 IST
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday expressed her delight at the birth of her 10th great grandchild, after her granddaughter Zara Tindall gave birth to a baby boy who has been named Lucas Philip Tindall – now 22nd in line to the British throne.

Zara Tindall, born to the 94-year-old monarch’s daughter Princess Anne, and former England rugby player husband Mike Tindall welcomed their third child on their bathroom floor after they were unable to make it to hospital in time.

“The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh [Prince Philip] are delighted with the news and look forward to meeting their 10th Great Grandchild when circumstances allow,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.

The newest royal, who weighed 8lbs 4oz, has the middle name Philip in honour of Zara's grandfather, Prince Philip, and Mike's own father.

''Arrived very quickly. Didn't make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor,'' he told ‘The Good, The Bad & The Rugby’ podcast.

''So yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace,'' he said.

''Fortunately the midwife who was going to meet us at the hospital wasn't that far away so she drove up just as we had assumed the posit [position] and the second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived,'' he added.

Olympic equestrian Zara Tindall, 39, and her husband, 42, have two daughters – seven-year-old Mia and two-year-old Lena.

The birth of their son comes just a few weeks after Zara Tindall’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, gave birth to her baby boy – the Queen’s ninth great grandchild. Eugenie is the daughter of the monarch’s son Prince Andrew, the Duke of York.

