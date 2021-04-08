Left Menu

Railways chips in to mitigate passengers' woes as road transport employees strike enters second day

08-04-2021
The Indian Railways on Thursday chipped in to mitigate the passengers' woes in the wake of state-owned transport corporations employees' strike, which entered the second day over salary related issues.

On the request of the Karnataka Chief Secretary, the Railway Board approved running of special trains to various destinations in Karnataka from Thursday to April 14.

The South Western Railway said in a statement that these trains will operate ''with special fare due to strike of Karnataka Road Transport Corporation Employees and for clearing rush of upcoming Ugadi festival''.

While there will be one special train on Thursday from Hubballi to Yeshwantpur comprising 16 coaches, the SWR has decided to run nine trains on Friday and Saturday.

These nine trains to be operated on Friday are from Yeshwantpur to Bijapur, Yeshwantpur to Belagavi, Mysuru to Bidar, Bengaluru City Railway Station to Mysuru and vice versa, Mysuru to Yeshwantpur and vice versa, Yeshwantpur to Shivamogga and Yeshwantpur to Karwar.

The nine trains on Saturday will operate between Yeshwantpur to Belagavi, Bidar to Mysuru, Yeshwantpur to Bidar, Bengaluru City Railway Station to Mysuru and vice versa, Mysuru to Yeshwantpur and vice versa, Shivamogga to Bengaluru City Railway Station and Karwar to Yeshwantpur.

On April 11 (Sunday), there will be two trains -- from Belagavi to Yeshwantpur and Bidar to Yeshwantpur.

There will be no special trains on April 12 and 13.

On April 14, there will be five trains from Belagavi to Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru City Railway Station to Mysuru and vice versa; and Mysuru to Yeshwantpur and vice versa.

Besides trains, the state government is also monitoring the operations of private buses to various destinations.

However, reports are filtering in about private transporters overcharging passengers.

