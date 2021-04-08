Left Menu

Fire breaks out at stationery godown in Dilshad Garden Industrial Area

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2021 10:58 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 10:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A fire broke out at a stationery godown in a four-storey building in the Dilshad Garden Industrial area here on Thursday morning, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said.

No casualty has been reported so far, they said.

The fire department was informed around 8.30 am about the blaze, after which 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior DFS official said.

''A fire broke out in a stationery godown situated on the third floor of a four-storey building in Dilshad Garden Industrial area. No casualty has been reported so far,'' said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

Fire-fighting operation is underway, and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

